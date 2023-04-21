Beginning April 24, 2023 and on the last Monday of every even numbered month going forward, Family Birth Place at Adventist Health Tillamook will be offering free, nurse-led birthing classes for Tillamook County mothers and fathers expecting a child in their future.
The no-RSVP-required event will be held in Conference Room ABC on the 3rd floor of the medical center for three hours, starting at 1 p.m. The class topics include true labor vs. false labor, vaginal vs. C-section birth, comfort issues for labor, breast feeding and bottle feeding and what to expect during your stay. Please call 503-815-7489 to let the family birth place staff know you’re interested in attending.
