What if you could boost your cognitive health while sitting down watching television?
No, the television itself doesn’t help, but performing seated Ageless Grace® exercises while doing so can.
Ageless Grace® is a brain-body fitness program that is done while seated. Even just 10 minutes a day of the program can help your physical and cognitive well-being.
It’s an innovative program that our residents here at Prestige Senior Living Five Rivers enjoy, and one that anyone can learn and perform on their own. Ageless Grace® activates all five functions of the brain – strategic planning, memory/recall, analytical thinking, creativity and imagination, kinesthetic learning – and addresses all 21 physical skills needed for lifelong optimal function.
Free Ageless Grace® Webinar Series
Throughout January, the creator of Ageless Grace®, Denise Medved, is hosting a free webinar series, which is a great opportunity to learn more about the program.
In last week’s first edition she introduced seven of the fitness tools comprising Ageless Grace® and will continue in this week’s with seven more. Even if you missed the first one, you’ll still get a lot out of remaining two.
The remaining webinars will be held on January 19 and 26, both at 11 a.m. Pacific time. To sign up for the free webinar series, visit prestigecanhelp.com.
Life at Prestige Senior Living Five Rivers
If you’re considering senior living, you can learn more about our popular Celebrations wellness program for our assisted and independent living residents by visiting prestigecare.com and searching “Five Rivers”.
You can also book a tour to visit our beautiful community, where you will see our well-appointed apartments, our common areas and learn more about our industry-leading amenities. You’ll also get to meet current residents who can’t wait to have you join in all the fun.
To learn more or to book a tour, call our team at (503) 842-0918.
