Alderbrook Golf Course

For almost 100 years, tourists, Tillamook County residents, including many young people and retirees like myself, have appreciated Alderbrook Golf Course’s recreational value. The closing of the course and restaurant have clearly been a disruption of pleasure to many of us who have cherished this property and it’s amenities for a lifetime. The course has offered enjoyment since 1924.

Two elite groups, whose agendas have been altered by Laviolette Holdings closing the course, are the Tillamook High School Boys and Girls golf teams. They often traveled to Quail Valley golf course in Banks, Oregon just to practice. A trip of 100 miles. Coach John Begin and his teams drove 2,340 miles to keep golf alive last year for THS. This must surely impact their competitive play. The boys team finished 6th in the state and Elliot Lee won the individual championship. Elliot, a junior, returns this year to defend his title.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Have you voted yet in the Nov. 8 elections?

You voted:

Online Poll

Have you voted yet in the Nov. 8 elections?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.