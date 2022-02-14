SALEM, Ore.—The Oregon Department of Forestry has issued $5 million in grants authorized by Senate Bill 762. Awards are to owners of small forestlands for reducing the risk of high-severity wildfire through the reduction of hazardous fuels.
Approximately $4.2 million was awarded to 23 proposals submitted through grant sponsors, supporting over 600 landowners treating nearly 4,000 acres across Oregon.
Approximately $800,000 was awarded to 20 active Firewise USA communities in good standing that are outside of urban-growth boundaries. Awards are up to $75,000 per community and target treating over 2,000 acres through a variety of treatment approaches.
Details of the proposals and awards for both small forestland owners and Firewise USA communities can be found on ODF’s Small Forestland Grant Program website.
Senate Bill 762 is comprehensive legislation passed with bipartisan support that provides more than $200 million to help Oregon modernize and improve wildfire preparedness through three key strategies: creating fire-adapted communities, developing safe and effective response, and increasing the resiliency of Oregon's landscapes. The bill is the product of years of hard work by many Oregonians, the Governor's Council on Wildfire Response, the Legislature, and state agencies.
Additional information about Senate Bill 762 is available on ODF’s website.
