Tillamook area nonprofit Food Roots is hosting its first-ever Virtual Pie Night. Get your appetite ready and get excited to shop these brilliant local creations at Food Roots online local marketplace; the ordering window will be open from Tuesday, Nov. 10, through Saturday, Nov. 21.
Talented North Coast bakers from several of our amazing local community food establishments are supporting Food Roots in this effort by creating and donating 65 incredible, artistic, and scrumptious pies, ranging in prices for all sorts of philanthropic budgets. All pies ordered through this fundraiser are 100 percent tax deductible, just like at the beloved Pie Night Auction community gatherings. All sales support Food Roots programs and long-time work in the North Coast to create a vibrant local food system for the benefit of our region.
Tasty treats range from savory to sweet, inventive and unique. Choose from unique delights like mixed berry and herb, mincemeat, steak and stout, sourcream and cranberry to longtime favorites like apple pie, banana cream pie, rhubarb pie, pumpkin pie and chicken pot pie to name just a few. And right in time for the holiday.
Bakers include: Pacific Restaurant, The Schooner Restaurant, SaraSotas, The Fern Restaurant, Downie's Cafe, The Rendezvous, Stimulous Coffee, Five Rivers Assisted Living, Adventist Health Cafe, and three of Food Roots’ very own FarmTable producers: Sticky Situation Caramels, Annie's Eggs, and Rising Tides Bakery.
Food Roots gives thanks to generous sponsors: Adventist Health, Bizeau Family Dentistry, Valerie Schumann of Berkshire Hathaway Real Estate and de Garde Brewing and Pelican Brewing Company.
Pies will be available for pick up between noon and 5:30 p.m. Nov. 25 at Food Roots storefront (113 Main Ave. Tillamook).
*Please note that you will need to create a quick customer login, so that you can order your pie - this is easy and supports Food Roots. Pies will not show up on the site until the ordering window opens at 1 p.m. Nov. 10.
Help keep the vibrant local food system thriving, support programs along with your local bakers and join Food Roots for this first-ever virtual Pie Night event. The endless generosity of the community is what helps them continue building a vibrant local food system in Tillamook County. Especially in trying times. Their work supports people facing food insecurity. It supports small businesses, livelihoods, families, friends and neighbors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.