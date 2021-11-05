Tillamook area nonprofit Food Roots is hosting its second Virtual Pie Night. Get your appetite ready and get excited to shop these brilliant local creations at Food Roots online local marketplace; the ordering window will be open from Tuesday, Nov. 9, through Saturday, Nov. 20.
To place your pie order visit the FarmTable Marketplace, create a quick customer login, and start pie shopping at 1p.m. Nov. 9. Pies will be available for pick up at Food Roots storefront (113 Main Ave. Tillamook) from noon to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 24, just in time for Thanksgiving.
Talented North Coast bakers from several of our amazing local community food establishments are supporting Food Roots in this effort by creating and donating more than 90 incredible, artistic, and scrumptious pies, ranging in prices for all sorts of philanthropic budgets. All pies ordered through this fundraiser are 100% tax deductible, just like at our beloved Pie Night Auction community gatherings. And all sales support Food Roots programs and long time work in the North Coast to create a vibrant local food system for the benefit of our region.
Tasty treats range from savory to sweet, comfort classics to inventive and unique. Choose from unique delights like pear and cranberry, black bottom banana, or brownie bourbon pecan to longtime favorites like apple, coconut creme, pumpkin, and chicken pot pie to name just a few.
Bakers include Pacific Restaurant, SaraSotas, The Rendezvous, Stimulus Coffee, Adventist Health - Garden Spot Cafe, and our very own FarmTable producers Rising Tides Baking Co. and Sweets With Isa!
And special thanks to generous sponsors: de Garde Brewing, TLC a Division of Fibre Federal Credit Union, Valerie Schumann of Berkshire Hathaway Real Estate, Adventist Health - Tillamook, Near Space Corporation, Sheltered Nook on Tillamook Bay, and Bizeau Family Dentistry.
Not interested in pie but still want to support the mission? Visit https://www.foodrootsnw.org/support and find out how you can support local students and producers today.
