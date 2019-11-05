Are you planning to expand or start a farm, fish or food business here on the north Oregon coast? Food Roots has funds to help you!
Food Roots’ Individual Development Account (IDA) program is a matched savings program to help moderate income entrepreneurs launch or expand their small farm, fish or food business. This is a matched savings plan where participants save up to $3,000 and are matched 3:1 or up to $9,000 in matching funds.
As part of the IDA program, savers are given support to complete requirements including writing a business plan and financial education. This program is an amazing opportunity to acquire capital to get a food business going (or growing) in our region. Past participants in our community have purchased greenhouses, tractors, beehives and more.
Food Roots currently has slots available for new IDA participants. You or someone you know may be eligible for an IDA. For more information about IDAs and to see if this incredible opportunity could work for you, visit www.foodrootsnw.org/ida, contact Lainie at ida@foodrootsnw.org or call the Food Roots office at 503 815-2800.
Food Roots mission is to grow a robust and equitable food system in Tillamook County, through community engagement, education, food producer support and improved access to local food. Our service programs include Farm and Food Business Support, Farm to School Education and Local Food Access. Food Roots was established in 2006 as a 501c3 nonprofit. We are funded through a mix of grants, direct public support, special events and program revenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.