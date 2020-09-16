Oregon’s North Coast is known in the Pacific Northwest for its delicious seafood bounty. Thanks to Tillamook nonprofit Food Roots Farmtable and Tillamook Farmers Market, North Coast residents can bulk order online now through 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22.
This online shopping event is the first of its kind and a great opportunity to stock up on local seafood and meet your local fishers.
Shop the following items at FarmTable’s online local marketplace:
● Tre-Fin Foods ○ $105 - 5lb Box of frozen wild fish, includes flash-frozen day boat albacore tuna, black cod and rockfish fillets.
○ $75 - 5 lb Box flash-frozen dayboat albacore loins
○ $88 - Pack of 12 - Sea salt albacore 6oz retort packs (usually $8 each)
○ $176 - Pack of 24 - Sea salt albacore 6oz retort packs (usually $8 each)
○ $66 - Pack of 12- Smoked albacore 3 oz retort packs (usually $6 each)
○ $132 - Pack of 24 - Smoked albacore 3 oz retort packs (usually $6 each)
● Cases of canned wild albacore tuna from Fishpeople
○ 12 pack - $87
○ 24 pack - $168
● Smoked seafood chowder from Salmonberry Commons: Contains: House-smoked Garibaldi rockfish, clams, pork belly, potato, Bennett Family Farms milk, Oregon sweet corn, and dill. Sold by the quart (32 oz is 2 bowls or 4 cups).
● Fish Forward Food Boxes from FarmTable featuring: frozen and shelf-stable seafood along with local, seasonal produce
○ Total cost: $55
○ Includes local salad, braising green, seasonal veggie, 1 lb fish, eggs or milk, cheese, and a treat.
Shoppers can pick up orders from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at the Tillamook Farmers Market (200 Laurel Ave, Tillamook) and are encouraged to bring a cooler to transport their purchases to ensure they stay frozen. This event supports local fishers as well as Food Roots’ efforts to build vibrant local food systems throughout the North Coast.
