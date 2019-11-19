Food Roots invites community members who receive SNAP (food stamps) to shop at FarmTable for local fruits, vegetables, dairy and eggs, meat and seafood products.
For customers using SNAP EBT for their purchases, Food Roots provides Double Up Food Bucks at its FarmTable storefront, a one-to-one match up to $10 for the purchase of locally grown fruits and vegetables. Customers can use their SNAP/EBT dollars on any foods that are SNAP eligible, including meat, cheese, eggs, and tuna, and will receive a one for one match in Double Up Food Bucks to purchase fruits and vegetables.
This program increases the affordability of local food while our area farmers gain new customers and make more money; and more federal assistance dollars stay in our local economy. Double Up Food Bucks will be available at FarmTable through Nov. 30 or while funds last.
FarmTable also accepts Farm Direct Nutrition Program checks issued to WIC families and eligible low-income seniors. These checks can be spent on all local fruits and vegetables sold at FarmTable and are redeemable through Nov. 30, 2019.
If you wish to support or learn more about these programs, please visit foodrootsnw.org. To use your FDNP checks or to take advantage of the Double Up Food Bucks program, stop by FarmTable at the Food Roots office on 113 Main Ave. in Tillamook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.