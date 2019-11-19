A local favorite, folksinger and storyteller, Adam Miller, returns to the Tillamook County Library to present “Traditional Folksongs of the Winter Holidays.” This popular, multi-cultural sing-along program is free.
It features traditional holiday folksongs from an American English speaking folk tradition. Well-known folksongs and carols for New Year’s, Hanukkah, Christmas, and the Winter Solstice will be performed. Many of these songs grew out of the old-time American holiday celebration – a season not of Santa Claus and tinsel trees but of homespun worship, festivity and song.
Adam Miller will present Traditional Folksongs of the Winter Holidays:
• 1 pm, Tuesday, December 3, 2019
South Tillamook County Library, 6200 Camp St., Pacific City, OR 97135 (503) 965-6163
• 6:30 pm, Tuesday, December 3, 2019
North Tillamook County Library, 571 Laneda Ave., Manzanita, OR 97130 (503) 368-6665
An artist whose kind has dwindled to an endangered species, Miller is a renowned old-school American troubadour and a natural-born storyteller. One of the premier auto harpists in the world, he is an accomplished folklorist, song collector and raconteur who has amassed a remarkable repertoire of more than 5,000 songs. With his resonant baritone voice and easy audience rapport, Miller is a masterful entertainer who never fails to get his audience singing along.
Engaging and Entertaining Folk Troubadour
Skillfully interweaving folksongs and the stories behind them with the elegance of a documentary filmmaker, Miller is recognized as one of the great interpreters of American folksongs and as a storyteller par excellence. And he is that rare performer who appeals to audiences of all ages.
Traveling 70,000 miles a year, Miller performs over 200 concerts annually in 48 states, from the Everglades to the Arctic Circle. More than 1.5 million students have attended his “Singing Through History!” assembly programs. He has performed live in over 2,000 American public libraries.
The Ketchikan, Alaska Sitnews called his show, "Impressively educational but also alluringly entertaining — delighting both young and old alike. His energizing performance brought history alive, as he skillfully grabbed the audience's attention and transported them with song and laughter through 400 years of history."
A reviewer in Melbourne Beach, Florida, said that Miller’s presentation is “even more accessible than most good folk music. His stories are not the boring ‘once upon a time’ kind, but rather keep you in a constant state of suspense, and his gentle, building guitar chords heighten it. It’s all about how folk music lives on through oral tradition and has a kind on ‘betcha didn’t know you’ve done it too!’ kind of theme.”
Keeper of the Flame of Endangered American Traditions
The Tennessean said that it was “Exceptionally inspiring to witness this true master of eclectic art forms and keeper of the flame of endangered American traditions.”
George Winston calls Miller “one of the great autoharpists and folksingers of our times.”
Pete Seeger admired his “wonderful storytelling!”
Folksongs Travel Through History
Miller began his lifelong pursuit of collecting old songs while still in grade school. Armed with an audio-graphic memory and a kaleidoscopic musical curiosity, his childhood ambition was to learn every song he heard.
Today, with a repertoire of thousands of tunes, his traditional folksongs and ballads are the songs of America’s heritage: a window into the soul of our nation in its youth. A performer who enlightens as well as entertains, he points out fascinating connections between events in history and the songs that survived them.
And like radio commentator Paul Harvey, Miller gives you “the rest of the story,” providing the often surprising provenance of seemingly simple folk songs.
In a contemporary musical landscape peopled with singer-songwriters and their often short-lived offerings, Miller’s iconic time-honored traditional ballads and folk songs are a breath of fresh air. They evoke a bygone era when most music was homemade.
Miller explains it this way, “Folksongs travel through History. History travels through Folksongs.”
