Northwest Parenting Hub and Tillamook Family Counseling Center present “A Focus on Prevention” at 2-3 p.m. Feb. 12 via Zoom. This presentation was designed with parents and caregivers in mind.
Throughout the presentation, participants will learn about substance use and/or problem gambling prevention strategies that can be used in home or community settings. Participants will also learn about reliable prevention resources that are available online. At the close of the presentation, Tillamook County’s parent education coordinator will briefly discuss a upcoming virtual parent education class series that will be available to parents and caregivers who reside in the Northwest Parenting Hub service area.
To sign up for this presentation, contact Mis Carlson-Swanson at MelissaCS@tfcc.org or by calling (503)842-8201 extension # 276.
