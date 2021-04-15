Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Everyone is invited to Art Accelerated’s monthly fourth Saturday Artwalk. Spring for a walk in downtown Tillamook, Saturday, April 24th, from 1-3PM and check out local artists’ work which is always for sale. Take the opportunity to purchase a piece of art during Artwalk as a special gift for someone, or to bring some Spring art interest into your home. Remember, you are also supporting our local, talented artists. Thank you to local businesses for generously giving space for artists during this walk.

For more information go to: www.artaccelerated.org

Businesses participating in this month’s Artwalk are:

Roby’s Furniture

1901 Main Avenue

Featuring: Nancy Binkley, Thea DeFeyter, Ann Harper, Christine Harrison, Dennis Worrel

Salty Raven

1908 Second Street

Featuring: Seasons Kaz Sparks

Lucky Bear Soap Co.

1907 Second Street

Featuring: Sage and Sky Veek, glass, mosaics and mixed media

Tangled Yarn

207 Main Avenue

Featuring: Nancy Binkley

Lot 35 Homes

1902 First Street, Suite B

Featuring: Jennifer Trost, pottery #3

Madeline’s Vintage Marketplace

2016 Third Street

Featuring: TBA

Kristy Lombard Pottery

115 Main Avenue #1

Featuring: Kristy Lombard and Eric Simmons

Tillamook County Pioneer Museum

2106 Second Street

Featuring: Art Accelerated Group Show

Lucia Wiley: Portraits of America

Re: Current

2015 Second Street

Featuring: Ann Harper

