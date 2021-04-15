Everyone is invited to Art Accelerated’s monthly fourth Saturday Artwalk. Spring for a walk in downtown Tillamook, Saturday, April 24th, from 1-3PM and check out local artists’ work which is always for sale. Take the opportunity to purchase a piece of art during Artwalk as a special gift for someone, or to bring some Spring art interest into your home. Remember, you are also supporting our local, talented artists. Thank you to local businesses for generously giving space for artists during this walk.
For more information go to: www.artaccelerated.org
Businesses participating in this month’s Artwalk are:
Roby’s Furniture
1901 Main Avenue
Featuring: Nancy Binkley, Thea DeFeyter, Ann Harper, Christine Harrison, Dennis Worrel
Salty Raven
1908 Second Street
Featuring: Seasons Kaz Sparks
Lucky Bear Soap Co.
1907 Second Street
Featuring: Sage and Sky Veek, glass, mosaics and mixed media
Tangled Yarn
207 Main Avenue
Featuring: Nancy Binkley
Lot 35 Homes
1902 First Street, Suite B
Featuring: Jennifer Trost, pottery #3
Madeline’s Vintage Marketplace
2016 Third Street
Featuring: TBA
Kristy Lombard Pottery
115 Main Avenue #1
Featuring: Kristy Lombard and Eric Simmons
Tillamook County Pioneer Museum
2106 Second Street
Featuring: Art Accelerated Group Show
Lucia Wiley: Portraits of America
Re: Current
2015 Second Street
Featuring: Ann Harper
