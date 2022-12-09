Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Recently you may have seen Chef Wayne Hicks living the RV lifestyle in Garibaldi, cruising the docks and enjoying the fishing village with his wife. Hicks recently moved to the area after accepting the role of Dining Services Manager with Five Rivers Senior Living in Tillamook, and since he’s started he’s made a bit of a name for himself in the senior community.

“I prefer the title ‘Chef Wayne’ when it comes to what I do,” Hicks said. “I think it fits well with all the residents here.”

Five Rivers Senior Living Chef Wayne
