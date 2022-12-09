Recently you may have seen Chef Wayne Hicks living the RV lifestyle in Garibaldi, cruising the docks and enjoying the fishing village with his wife. Hicks recently moved to the area after accepting the role of Dining Services Manager with Five Rivers Senior Living in Tillamook, and since he’s started he’s made a bit of a name for himself in the senior community.
“I prefer the title ‘Chef Wayne’ when it comes to what I do,” Hicks said. “I think it fits well with all the residents here.”
Chef Wayne hails originally from Riverside, California but has lived in Oregon for over 25 years. After attending Western Culinary Institute in downtown Portland Hicks decided to enlist into the US Navy where he served aboard the USS Kittyhawk, a CV63 aircraft carrier that was dispatched to the Persian Gulf during Operation Desert Storm. After his time in the Navy, Hicks worked for Oswego Lake Country Club in Lake Oswego, and eventually took his years of professional chef experience to the corporate world where he worked a variety of positions for the Guckenheim corporation.
Hicks is happily married, he and his wife have six grown children and “at least one grandchild.” Hicks said.
“We are happy to have Chef Wayne in our community, our residents have already said how happy they are with the food,” said Ann Rubino, Five Rivers Executive Director. “He’s been a welcome change to our community.”
Five Rivers Senior Living provides quality senior care in both Assisted Living and Independent Living, and currently is accepting new residents. Call to book a lunch tour to not only see the community, but to try first-hand what Chef Wayne has to offer.
