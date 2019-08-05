Vanessa Fisher has joined Columbia Bank as an assistant branch manager for the bank’s Tillamook branch. Fisher has been in banking for the past five years and serves clients throughout the Tillamook area. She is also involved in her community as an active volunteer for her church and as a participant in the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life.
Fisher is committed to developing a deep relationship with her clients and always remaining available for consultation. She works diligently to understand her clients and provide solutions that work for their specific business needs.
