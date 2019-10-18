Pacific Restaurant presents the 1st Annual Harvest on 2nd Street Plaza community event. The event will be on Saturday, October 26th from 11am to 4pm and held on the second street stone plaza between Main and Pacific Avenues.
This is a family friendly event featuring a variety of fall fun including pumpkin carving, festive snacks, apple cider, crafts, face painting, local vendors and more! Participants can compete for prizes in the Pumpkin Carving/Painting contest featuring 3 categories: adult, teen and youth. Winners will be chosen from each category and announced at 4:30pm. Contestants can bring a pumpkin from home, or buy one the day of the event. Each participant will have the option to paint or carve their pumpkin in any design they can imagine and display it on 2nd street!
All proceeds from this event will be donated to a variety of local charities including: Tillamook Junior High Speech team, Tillamook High School SAFE program, and more!
For more information about the event, contact Nelia Serapion at Pacific Restaurant (503) 842-0019.
