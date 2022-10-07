Firewood
Firewood cutting permit season for the Siuslaw National Forest is here. Rules, restrictions, and locations for firewood cutting are specific to each district. Permits are available now for the Central Coast Ranger District. For the Hebo Ranger District, personal use permits will be available starting on Oct. 11 and commercial use permits will be available on Oct. 12.

Commercial and personal use permits are required when harvesting or transporting firewood. Personal use permits will be free of charge and commercial use permits will cost $20 per cord; both will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis.

