Firewood cutting permit season for the Siuslaw National Forest is here. Rules, restrictions, and locations for firewood cutting are specific to each district. Permits are available now for the Central Coast Ranger District. For the Hebo Ranger District, personal use permits will be available starting on Oct. 11 and commercial use permits will be available on Oct. 12.
Commercial and personal use permits are required when harvesting or transporting firewood. Personal use permits will be free of charge and commercial use permits will cost $20 per cord; both will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis.
Households are limited to a maximum of six cords of free personal use firewood per year. Permits are not transferable. A valid government ID is required at the time of purchase.
Persons interested in a firewood permit are encouraged to visit the cutting areas before requesting a permit. Maps will be posted to on the Siuslaw National Forest firewood cutting webpage as they become available. Roads leading to the firewood cutting areas may be primitive and require 4-wheel drive.
Avoid cutting, piling or gathering firewood near any stream, pond, lake, marshy, or wet area, to help us protect water quality and fish habitat.
For more information about the firewood cutting permits visit Siuslaw National Forest firewood cutting webpage at https://go.usa.gov/xMyZE. For other questions, call the Central Coast Ranger District at 541-563-8400 or the Hebo Ranger District at 503-392-5100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.