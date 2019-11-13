Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue has chosen firefighter Jay Verburg for this month’s recognition:
Jay has been a firefighter for NBFRD for just over one year. He is 48 years old, and lives in Wheeler. Originally, he is from Portland.
Jay has one daughter, Lauren, and one son, Ashton. Jay works at the Old Wheeler Hotel, where he also lives.
Jay became a firefighter for NBFRD because it is something he has always wanted to do, and as a way to give back to the community where he lives.
He says the most rewarding thing about being a firefighter is the sense of community that it brings.
