Lucas Stahle, a firefighter with the Netarts-Oceanside Fire District, is the Firefighter of the Month for May.
Lucas is 43 years old and married to Adrianne Stahle. The couple lives in Netarts and have two children, Miya a Freshman at Oregon State and Paige a Sophomore at Tillamook High School.
Lucas, is an Ice Cream Production Manager at Tillamook County Creamery Association. He is originally from Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Lucas graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 1999 with a BA in Economics.
In his spare time, Lucas likes to golf, cooking and he has taken up crabbing.
Lucas says he became a firefighter because, “As I met people in the community I learned that there was a need for more volunteer firefighters, I have a few friends and family members that are either career of volunteer firefighters and they have always said it was one of the best things they have contributed their time to. I have the ability and time to learn so I gave it a shot. It was the right choice.”
Most rewarding thing about being a firefighter: “The ability to have a positive impact on the community I live in. It is also rewarding to see both of my daughters get involved with NOFD as cadets.”
Lucas says of his volunteer service: never underestimate the positive impact a volunteer can have.
