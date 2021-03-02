Lt. Aaron Hagerty with the Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District is the March 2021 Firefighter of the Month. Hagerty joined the district in May of 2016 and was promoted to Lieutenant in 2019. Aaron is married to Stacey and they have two sons, Tyler, 17 who is a cadet with the district and Cody, who is 15.
Aaron works for ODOT and lives in Beaver. Before joining the district, Aaron volunteered with Hoodland Fire.
Aaron thinks the most rewarding part of the job is helping people during their time of need.
The last month Aaron has put a lot of time in responding to multiple calls and assisting in training of our members.
