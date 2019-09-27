For ten days in October, the first annual Fire Mountain Musicfest, formerly the North Coast Musicfest, will offer a stunning display of fine Northwest musical acts at venues in Cannon Beach, Manzanita, and Nehalem.
The festival is a collaboration between two non-profit organizations, Cannon Beach Arts Association (CBAA) and Fly Me To The Moon. The event runs from October 3 to October 13, 2019. Proceeds from the shows and workshops will benefit both organizations.
The Fire Mountain Musicfest is named for Neahkahnie Mountain, the well-known landmark that lies between Cannon Beach and Manzanita.
Cara Mico, program director at Cannon Beach Arts Association, is committed to bringing events like this to the coast.
“Music and art are integral to humanity and essential for wellness,” said Mico.
“By fostering creative events,” she added, “we can support our community and those that call the Oregon coast home."
Beginning on October 3 in Cannon Beach, events will be held at multiple venues including The Chamber of Commerce, the Wine Shack, Cannon Beach Gallery, and Public Coast.
The Manzanita and Nehalem portion of the festival runs from October 9-13. Events include several guitar workshops in addition to performances at the NCRD Performing Arts Center, Wild Manzanita, and St. Catherine’s Church, and other venues.
Dean Mueller, longtime musician, producer, and the director of Fly Me To The Moon is responsible for the southern portion of the festival in Manzanita and Nehalem sites.
“As a performer and producer, it is exciting to help bring this festival to the North Coast,” said Mueller.
“The collaboration between Fly Me To The Moon and CBAA has allowed us to bring some of Oregon’s top-tier artists to the coast, and to provide support for these two great organizations."
MUSIC
Featured artists include Curtis Salgado, 3 Leg Torso, Julie Amici and Dean Mueller, LaRhonda Steele, Brooks Robertson, Grammy winner Doug Smith, and many more. T
WORKSHOPS
There will be a series of guitar workshops, open to musicians of all levels, taught by Brooks Robertson, award-winning fingerstyle guitarist and Berklee College of Music graduate and Grammy award winner Doug Smith.
TICKETS & PACKAGES
Ticket prices are listed on the website, and some shows are free. There are several packages available for the Manzanita and Nehalem events.
The Fire Mountain Music Package offers discounted prices on six of the fabulous shows included in the southern portion of the festival. Among them is the Nina Simone Tribute concert and pre-event reception on Saturday, Oct 12 at the North Coast Recreational District (NCRD) in Nehalem.
Tickets may be purchased in advance on the festival website, or at the venues. Organizers recommend purchasing tickets in advance of the shows as seating is limited for the shows. See the complete list of concerts and workshops online at For times and ticket info, go to https://www.cannonbeacharts.org/music-festival.
THE ORGANIZATIONS
Fly Me To the Moon, co-founded by Dean Mueller, operates in affiliation with the Oregon Music Hall of Fame (OMHOF), a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. The program brings professional, high quality, affordable live music events to retirement, assisted living, and memory care facilities, as well as community organizations offering programs to seniors.
The Cannon Beach Arts Association/Cannon Beach Gallery supports a diversity of arts and artists in and around Cannon Beach. The nonprofit has hosted a gallery since 1986 and offers workshops, events, and art camp for people of all ages and backgrounds.
Proceeds from the music festival support our arts education program which includes Oregon Art Day in Clatsop County and summer art camp. CBAA is a 501(c)3 nonprofit with a board of nine, four part-time staff, 35 volunteers, and over two hundred local artists.
EVENT DETAILS
Fire Mountain Musicfest
October 3 - October 13, 2019
Locations: Venues from Cannon Beach to Manzanita area
PRICE: Various; Individual, package, some free events
