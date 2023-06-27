We all want consistent success, accomplishing our responsibilities and handling stress. The past few years have given little breathing room for this, especially when it comes to personal finance.
The economy is uncertain, necessities are increasingly more expensive, and management of all of that can feel daunting. Lack of experience or past mistakes may make you think that stability and sustainability are impossible, but it’s closer in reach than you know.
Through Uniting for Action on the Oregon Economy, a program of Urban-Rural Action, fellow Tillamook citizens have teamed up with Financial Beginnings Oregon to offer free financial education classes. Have you ever thought, “I wish they taught me this in school” when it comes to money management?
We teach that. We are not sponsored by any banks, insurance providers, or businesses. We are grassroots made up of teachers, health advocates, accountants, and people who have experienced your struggles firsthand.
Through Tillamook County Wellness, we will be sharing stories of members and partners, how they managed turbulent times, yet achieved sustainability. People who have gone from struggling to pay rent to becoming first-time homebuyers. We as a group of volunteers have our own sustainability issues, trying to organize this program and have it continue into the future.
Thanks to a number of local organizations, several classes will be offered on a regular basis. Helping Hands, CARE, Inc. Habitat for Humanity and Tides of Change, as well as local school districts, including Trask High School, will be offering Financial Beginnings programming.
Tillamook Bay Community College is hosting classes in English & Spanish, July 11 – August 8. Classes cover everything from goal setting, to understanding income and taxes, credit and debit, identity protection, and savings and retirement. Attend one or as many sessions as you like. Taught by trained volunteers, all classes are free and open to anyone. If you would like to become a volunteer, contact maree.beers@finbegor.org.
Consistent success is hard, and these challenges shouldn’t be your own burden. With our help, you’ll discover the tools and skills you already possess for sustainable growth. Visit our website, hosted by Tillamook County Wellness, for class schedules, videos, and other information at www.tillamookcountywellness.org/work-well/financial-wellness.
