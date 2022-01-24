Each day we have our routines and habits, but what if occasionally altering them could help our cognitive health?
For instance, try walking into a room backwards. It sounds silly, but to do it your brain has to change the way it considers the motion. It’s when your force your brain to think differently about a task that you build on your cognitive health.
It’s the principle behind Ageless Grace®, a brain-body fitness program. It’s a program done while seated, which makes participants use their bodies in different ways to accomplish the fitness routines.
It’s an innovative program that our residents here at Prestige Senior Living Five Rivers enjoy, and one that anyone can learn and perform on their own. Ageless Grace® activates all five functions of the brain – strategic planning, memory/recall, analytical thinking, creativity and imagination, kinesthetic learning – and addresses all 21 physical skills needed for lifelong optimal function.
Free Ageless Grace® Webinar Series
Throughout January, the creator of Ageless Grace®, Denise Medved, has been hosting a free webinar series where she discusses the origins of the program and demonstrates the various fitness tools it comprises.
There is one last webinar remaining, taking place on Wednesday, January 26 at 11 a.m. You don’t need to have attended the first two webinars to follow along with the remaining one – sign up and you can jump right in with the new fitness tools she’ll be showcasing!
To sign up for the final session of the webinar series, visit prestigecanhelp.com.
Life at Prestige Senior Living Five Rivers
If you’re considering senior living, you can learn more about our popular Celebrations wellness program for our assisted and independent living residents by visiting prestigecare.com and searching “Five Rivers”.
You can also book a tour to visit our beautiful community, where you will see our well-appointed apartments, our common areas and learn more about our industry-leading amenities. You’ll also get to meet current residents who can’t wait to have you join in all the fun.
To learn more or to book a tour, call our team at (503) 842-0918.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.