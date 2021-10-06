The Bay City Arts Center (BCAC) is pleased to announce a month full of workshops and events. This Thursday, Oct. 7, from 6-8 p.m. marks the first of three monthly Figure Drawing workshops continuing on Nov. 4 and Dec. 2.
Figure Drawing is open to artists 18 and older, and pre-registration is required as there will be a 10 participant limit. Email at baycityartscenter@gmail.com to register. Due to the uptick with the most recent COVID variant, this workshop and all other upcoming events for the BCAC will require a proof of a COVID-19 vaccination. There is a $20 suggested donation. Supplies are available.
BCAC’s Discovery in Stone, the monthly weekend stone carving workshop, continues this weekend Oct. 9-10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Hand tools and instructors are available, and no previous experience is required. Participants will find a variety of sandstone and black basalt available to carve, so come find a stone that speaks to you! Tuition is by donation.
On Oct. 22, Bart Budwig will perform at the BCAC starting at 7 p.m. Budwig’s music has been described as cosmic country, and Oregon Public Broadcast calls Budwig “one of the most underrated musicians in Oregon.” The Hackles, a well known guitar and banjo folk duo out of Astoria, will be opening for Budwig for an evening you won’t want to miss! There are 25 tickets available with a suggested donation of $30, which helps to pay artists during this pandemic when live music has been hit hard.
The following day, Oct. 23, there will be a Batik Workshop led by Shawn Jackson and Hope Montgomery from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The class limits at 8 people and will honor the COVID-19 vaccination policy that all other events listed are following. Supplies are included within the $30 suggested donation. Email baycityarts@gmail.com to register; pre-registration is required.
For all of the events listed, please email baycityartscenter@gmail.com for tickets, registration, or more information, or call Hope at 731-592-1737.
The Bay City Arts Center is a community workshop, gallery, art school, auditorium, dining hall, recording studio, and radio station wrapped up in one historic building in downtown Bay City. It’s also a collection of volunteers and friends who come together in the name of community, art, expression, and reverence for the beauty of the North Coast.
