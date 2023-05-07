Over 150 fifth graders converged on Netarts Bay to learn about sustainable clamming.
“This is one of the older field trips in our program,” Tillamook School District Natural Resources Coordinator Amy Schmid said. “It’s been well over 10 years.”
Updated: May 7, 2023 @ 10:07 am
Over the course of two days (April 20 and 21), groups of students from East Elementary School learned how to harvest clams and collect data about their finds. Tillamook High School students, Wilson River School students and Friends of Netarts Bay volunteers helped oversee the program.
“The high schoolers are big piece of this since the program has been around so long that they remember doing this field trip,” Schmid said.
Students recorded information about each harvested clam including where it was found, its measurements, species and the sediment in which it was found.
“What we’re doing is looking at the sustainability of clamming in Netarts Bay,” Schmid said. “We have a whole database that’s been collected by our fifth graders.”
In years past, collected data has been sent to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, and students themselves write up hypothesis and interpretations based on their findings.
“We’re getting them out and utilizing the resources we have around us,” Schmid said. “It’s place-based learning and it sticks with them. Even though we live here on the coast, some kids have never done (clamming) before. We’re giving them experiences that they may never get to have. It’s an experience they’ll never forget.”
Prior to Covid, the field trip featured a clambake. This year, in a partnership with the Schooner Restaurant, the culinary class at Wilson River School and Food Roots, fifth grade students will soon have the opportunity to sample clam chowder; for some, their very first taste of a clam.
“Our community partners are amazing, we could not do this program without them,” Schmid said. “They’re always so willing to jump in and make this happen for our students. We’re really lucky here.”
