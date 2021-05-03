Support for teachers

Deb Dixon, left, presents a gift basket to Principal Lori Dillard of Neah-Kah-Nie Middle School.

 Photo: Fibre Federal Credit Union

Fibre Federal Credit Union is delivering Teacher Appreciation gift baskets to schools in Cowlitz, Wahkiakum and Pacific counties in Washington and to Columbia, Clatsop, Tillamook and Lincoln counties in Oregon. Bailey Roberts and Deb Dixon, community engagement and education coordinators for Fibre Federal, hand delivered dozens of gift baskets packed with classroom essentials over the last several weeks.

“Fibre Federal is always committed to improving education in the communities we serve,” said Deb Dixon. “Classroom teaching has gradually resumed, so we took this great opportunity to show our gratitude to teachers in our service areas. It was delightful to connect with teachers and school staff on a more personal level and remind them how valued they are.”

Teacher Appreciation baskets were delivered to:

Astoria High School

Astoria Middle School

Cascade Middle School

Castle Rock High School

Castle Rock Middle School

Clatskanie High School

Clatskanie Middle School

East Elementary School

Garibaldi Grade School

Huntington Middle School

Ilwaco High School

Ilwaco Middle School

Jewel High School

John C Thomas Middle School

Kalama High School

Kalama Middle School

Kelso High School

Knappa High School

Knappa Middle School

Liberty Elementary School

Loowit High School

Mark Morris High School

Monticello Middle School

Mt. Solo Middle School

Neah-Kah-Nie High School

Neah-Kah-Nie Middle School

Nehalem Grade School

Nestucca High School

Newport High School

Newport Middle School

Ocean Lake Elementary School

R.A. Long High School

Rainier High School

Rainier Middle School

St. Rose School

Sam Case Elementary School

Seaside High School

Seaside Middle School

South Prairie Elementary School

Taft Elementary School

Taft High School

Taft Middle School

Three Rivers Christian School

Tillamook High School

Tillamook Jr. High School

Toledo Junior/Senior High School

Toutle Lake Junior/Senior High School

Vernonia High School

Wahkiakum High School

Warrenton High School

Woodland High School

Woodland Middle School

Yaquina View Elementary School

