Fibre Federal Credit Union is delivering Teacher Appreciation gift baskets to schools in Cowlitz, Wahkiakum and Pacific counties in Washington and to Columbia, Clatsop, Tillamook and Lincoln counties in Oregon. Bailey Roberts and Deb Dixon, community engagement and education coordinators for Fibre Federal, hand delivered dozens of gift baskets packed with classroom essentials over the last several weeks.
“Fibre Federal is always committed to improving education in the communities we serve,” said Deb Dixon. “Classroom teaching has gradually resumed, so we took this great opportunity to show our gratitude to teachers in our service areas. It was delightful to connect with teachers and school staff on a more personal level and remind them how valued they are.”
Teacher Appreciation baskets were delivered to:
Astoria High School
Astoria Middle School
Cascade Middle School
Castle Rock High School
Castle Rock Middle School
Clatskanie High School
Clatskanie Middle School
East Elementary School
Garibaldi Grade School
Huntington Middle School
Ilwaco High School
Ilwaco Middle School
Jewel High School
John C Thomas Middle School
Kalama High School
Kalama Middle School
Kelso High School
Knappa High School
Knappa Middle School
Liberty Elementary School
Loowit High School
Mark Morris High School
Monticello Middle School
Mt. Solo Middle School
Neah-Kah-Nie High School
Neah-Kah-Nie Middle School
Nehalem Grade School
Nestucca High School
Newport High School
Newport Middle School
Ocean Lake Elementary School
R.A. Long High School
Rainier High School
Rainier Middle School
St. Rose School
Sam Case Elementary School
Seaside High School
Seaside Middle School
South Prairie Elementary School
Taft Elementary School
Taft High School
Taft Middle School
Three Rivers Christian School
Tillamook High School
Tillamook Jr. High School
Toledo Junior/Senior High School
Toutle Lake Junior/Senior High School
Vernonia High School
Wahkiakum High School
Warrenton High School
Woodland High School
Woodland Middle School
Yaquina View Elementary School
