National Public Lands Day

National Public Lands Day is Sept. 24 and the USDA Forest Service is celebrating with a fee-free day and by hosting community events across the United States.

Visitors will enjoy fee-free access on Saturday to all Forest Service-managed sites where day-use fees are normally charged. In addition to offering fee-free access, some locations will host special celebrations and educational activities. National Public Lands Day is also celebrated with many volunteer events to “give back together” on National Forests and other public lands. 

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

With inflation so high, are you still donating to non-profits and community organizations?

You voted:

Online Poll

With inflation so high, are you still donating to non-profits and community organizations?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.