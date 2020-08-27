Registration is now open for fall term classes at Tillamook Bay Community College (TBCC). Fall term begins Sept. 21.
If this is your first time enrolling at TBCC as a degree-seeking student, you will need to complete an admissions application, and attend a student orientation session before registering for classes. You can get started online at www.tillamookbaycc.edu/admissions-registration, or by contacting the Student Services team at studentservices@tillamookbaycc.edu.
TBCC does not require SAT or PSAT scores to enroll. They are an open admission college, which means all students are welcome to attend. Your placement in classes is determined by multiple measures.
Students who have recently taken classes at TBCC can register online after speaking with their advisor.
There are also several scholarship opportunities available for students to attend this fall. The TBCC Foundation has more than $41,000 in scholarships to award to students. Scholarships can help pay for tuition, fees, books, educational supplies, and in some cases childcare and living expenses.
One scholarship in particular, the Mario and Alma Pastega Scholarship, can potentially cover a student’s entire tuition for the year. Started in 2014, the Mario and Alma Pastega Scholarship seeks to help students who have a history of giving back to their communities, and offering a helping hand where needed.
The scholarship process can be completed entirely online by visiting www.tillamookbaycc.edu and clicking on the Paying for College tab and selecting Scholarships. Students have until Sept. 9 to apply.
The Career-to-Career Scholarship is also open for fall term, and helps supports students who have at least five years of work experience and are looking to build their job skills or transfer to a college or university. The deadline to apply is also Sept. 9.
For a schedule of credit courses and non-credit community education classes offered throughout the term, visit the TBCC website. Please note that in these times of uncertainty class schedules may change. TBCC and its community partners will do all they can to keep the community updated as to operations available during the pandemic. TBCC is committed to the health and safety of our community and will take all necessary precautions to support wellness on campus.
If you need assistance, please contact Student Services at 503-842-8222 ext. 1100. And for more information on TBCC scholarships, contact Britta Lawrence at 503-842-8222 ext. 1026 or email brittalawrence@tillamookbaycc.edu
