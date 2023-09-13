Registration for Fall Term at Tillamook Bay Community College is now open. Classes start on September 25. Apply anytime online or stop by in person Monday-Friday at TBCC’s Main Campus.
TBCC offers classes in person, online, through Zoom, and a combination of different modalities. Start your career in forestry, healthcare, education, and more. With scholarships available for any type of student, there is no end to the opportunity at TBCC.
First-time students at TBCC will need to complete an admissions application and attend a student orientation session before registering for classes. You can get started online at tillamookbaycc.edu/getting-started/apply, or by contacting the Student Services team at studentservices@tillamookbaycc.edu. Students who have recently taken classes at TBCC can register online after speaking with their Success Coach.
This fall is also a great opportunity for Pre-Nursing students to apply to the new Nursing Program. The first Nursing cohort will start this winter, and applications are open until October 2 at 5:00 PM. To learn more and apply to the Nursing program visit tillamookbaycc.edu/nursing.
TBCC does not require SAT or PSAT scores to enroll. As an open-admission college, all students are welcome to attend. Your placement in classes is determined by multiple measures.
A schedule of credit courses and non-credit community education classes offered throughout the term is available on the TBCC website, tillamookbaycc.edu. If you need assistance, please contact Student Services at 503-842-8222 ext. 1100.
