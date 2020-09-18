In an effort to help support students, Tillamook Bay Community College (TBCC) is extending its registration period for Fall Term to Sunday, Sept. 27. Classes will now begin Monday, Sept. 28, instead of Sept. 21 as originally scheduled.
The decision to delay registration one week was based on a multitude of factors: it gives families extra time to adjust to K-12 students returning to school and settling into new routines before college classes start, it’s been a stressful season and the extra time will help ease some of the pressure for students, and many of TBCC’s adjunct faculty were busy fighting wildfires.
To register, students will need to first apply for admissions at tillamookbaycc.edu if they have not recently taken classes at TBCC. There is no cost to apply. Once they receive a TBCC ID number they will be able to register for credit courses. For a full list of credit courses, visit the college’s website.
High school juniors and seniors currently enrolled at one of the Tillamook County high schools can take college courses for free this fall. They will also need to apply for admissions. If they are interested in dual credit courses, where they can receive both high school and college credit, they will need to first speak with their high school counselor to determine which courses accept dual credit that will fit best with the student’s educational plan.
