Tillamook Coast Visitors

Tillamook Coast Visitors Association recently established two annual scholarships at Tillamook Bay Community College for students enrolling in TBCC’s Nature and Outdoors Program. The scholarship, named the “Tillamook Coast Outdoor Program Scholarship,” is $1,000. The deadline for fall applications is Monday, September 4.

“As part of our continuing efforts to support local workforce initiatives, we are thrilled to offer these two scholarships to students seeking training in the nature and outdoor recreation fields,” says Dan Haag, TCVA Trails and Outdoor Recreation Manager.

