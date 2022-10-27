Berry season is over for the most part, unless you can beat the bears and deer to the last remaining wild huckleberries (they love them!). But there's a lot of delicious choices in store for fall.
Updated: October 27, 2022 @ 10:39 am
Berry season is over for the most part, unless you can beat the bears and deer to the last remaining wild huckleberries (they love them!). But there's a lot of delicious choices in store for fall.
Artichokes
Farms are bursting with green and purple artichokes. Josi Farms in Tillamook expect to harvest 3,000 pounds of these jewels this week. Get to their farmstand or order wholesale here. Also check with Food Roots and North Coast Food Web for availability. And of course, go to your local farmers market - get there early!
Pumpkins, Corn and Squash
Pumpkins, corn and squash are in abundance this time of the year. You can find them at roadside farm stands, farms and markets. Pumpkin patches and corn mazes are starting this weekend. One of the most popular is at the Hydrangea Ranch at Idaville (between Tillamook and Bay City).
Foraging for mushrooms
Some of the more common edible species of fall mushrooms in North Coast forests include chanterelles and hedgehogs. Creamy white oyster mushrooms grow on certain kinds of dead trees. Bright red lobster mushrooms love the sandy soils near the beach, as do the large king boletes, whose brown cap looks like a hamburger bun with a spongy underside.
But caution: If you decide to try your hand at foraging edible mushrooms on the Oregon Coast, many resources exist to teach you how to identify, harvest, and prepare them properly.
