It’s time for fall migration! Waterfowl and the last of the southward bound shorebirds are in our area, and the Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS invites you to learn the ropes or refresh your birding skills with biologist and expert birder, Ram Papish, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26. This virtual program will offer an introduction to birding and a review of the birds commonly seen in Netarts Bay or passing through the area during migration.
Fall is also a great time to explore our coastal waters and estuaries. Spend the morning learning with the Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS, then grab your binoculars and search out these beautiful feathered friends for yourself.
This program will be offered via Zoom and will take place online. Registration is required at explorenaturetillamookcoast.com.
This event is part of the Explore Nature Tillamook Coast series of hikes, walks, paddles and outdoor adventures. Hosted by a consortium of volunteer, community and nonprofit organizations, these meaningful nature-based experiences highlight the unique beauty of Tillamook County and the work being done to preserve the area’s natural resources and natural resource-based economy. Find our more about Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS by following their Facebook and Instagram pages (@netartsbaywebs) and stay connected with the Explore Nature Partnership at www.explorenaturetillamookcoast.com or on social media (@explorenature_tillamookcoast).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.