OSU Extension and partner, Latimer Quilt and Textile Center is offering after school fiber arts knitting sessions for the 2019-2020 school year. Class sizes are limited and pre-registration is required.
REGISTER ONLINE AT: http://bit.ly/Tillamook4-H
Fiber Arts Knitting Workshop: Novice knitters will create a knitted item using a circular or rectangular loom. Loom, hook, needle, tape measure and yarn will be provided for each participant and will be theirs to keep. Beginning/Intermediate knitters will create a soap bag, a pair of slippers, fingerless mitts, socks and/or a scarf using knitting needles and a variety of wool. All projects will be eligible for the Tillamook County Fair.
When: 3:45 to 5:15 pm
• Session I —Thursdays, September 19 to December 19, 2019 (No class on Oct 31st or Nov 28th)
• Session II—Thursdays, January 9 to March 19, 2020
• Session III—Thursdays, April 2, to May 28, 2020
• Where: Latimer Quilt & Textile Center, 2015 Wilson River Loop, Tillamook
• Ages: 7 year old – 17 year old (as of September 1, 2019)
• Cost: $50 per session for enrolled 4-H Youth
Transportation from public schools in District 9 can be arranged by parent with the schools for drop off at or the Latimer Quilt & Textile Center at 2105 Wilson River Loop.
Youth not currently enrolled in 4-H pay a one-time enrollment fee for the 2019/2020 4-H Year that runs October 1, 2019 through September 30, 2020, in addition to the workshop fee. Financial need scholarships are available.
For more information contact the OSU Extension Service, 503-842 3433, or check the website at http://extension.oregonstate.edu/tillamook.
