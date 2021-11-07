Fairview Grange in Tillamook- just down from the Tillamook County Fairgrounds on 3rd street – this last summer and into the fall volunteers, students, staff, Grange board members and family completed the first part of new projects and renovations being done with the help of the Oregon Coast Children's Theatre & Center for the Arts, which will make their new administration office at the Grange in the old Box Office. The over 100-year-old building just received coats of new paint and repairs to doors, windows and the front area of the building over the summer and into the fall.
Other repairs will continue this winter and into spring of 2022. Tillamook Rotary is donating a new handicapped ramp for the building and many other projects and events are planned for this historic building with a long history for the region.
"A Gathering at the Grange," a new mural, was finished in September. The mural was designed by Eric Sappington of Oceanside and paid for by the foundation supporters of the Children's Theatre & Art Center. Student artists, staff and volunteers did work on the mural.
Special thanks goes to student artists Simone Ferguson and Abigail Gingerich, along with. Reo Russell who worked as Sappington's assistant, along with other staff and volunteers.
The Children's Theatre & Youth Art Center are announcing their first workshops which will be their "15th Holiday Free Family Arts Workshops"- the first will be on Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Grange. The second will be on Dec. 11. Both workshops will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Families will be spread out at their own table. Patrons will be asked to wear masks and other sanitation procedures will also be in place. For families and children that don't want to do in-person instruction, "Holiday Art Kits" will also be available for pick up.
The workshops are free with limited spaces; please contact ahead of the event if you want to pick up some of the free kits. Patrons will have a choice to build greeting cards, mobiles and other holiday decorations and get to pick items from a smorgasbord of art supplies. This is a great family holiday event. Allow for 45 minutes to one hour for most projects or items can be taken home to finish.
Fairview Grange is located at the end of 3rd street at 5520 East 3rd St. Tillamook.
