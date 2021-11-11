The Tillamook County Fairgrounds is hosting the annual Holiday Bazaar two weekends in a row, Nov. 12-13 and Nov.19-20. The bazaar is open Fridays noon to 7 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
With over 40 wonderful vendors with products ranging from Christmas items, fresh greenery, home decor, vintage goods, jewelry, sweet treats, blankets for all ages/sizes, crotched and knitted items for all, many unique items and gifts for any season. You won’t want to miss this. The bazaar is free to attend and includes free parking.
There is something for everyone. Concessions are available with many great food options.
