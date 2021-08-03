The 2021 Tillamook County Fair runs Wednesday, Aug. 11, through Saturday, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Here's what you can expect to see and do when visiting the fair. Entertainment is free with your fair admission.
Daily
Take a break to watch courtyard entertainment on our outside stage all day
The carnival opens at noon with rides and games each day:
Purchase your unlimited ride wristbands online through Tuesday August 10 at 8:00 pm: https://www.tillamookfair.com/p/tickets
Starting Wednesday, Aug. 11, wristbands will be available for purchase onsite at the Fair for $40.
Pari-Mutual Horse Racing starts at 1 p.m. in the grandstand arena.
Check out the exhibits throughout the grounds, from 4H and FFA animal projects to local residents showcasing their best art, photography, flowers, culinary delights, land products, crafts and hobbies, and textiles pieces.
Try some fair food (locals swear by elephant ears and Pronto Pups!) and visit the many vendors for some fun Fair memorabilia.
Kids will love Brad's World Reptiles, with his many live exotic animals on display to see, and some to touch.
Courtyard Entertainment
Courtyard Stage hosts a variety of performances throughout each day of fair. These performances are free and include a variety of music and performing acts:
Street Drum Corp (you will also find them strolling around the Fair throughout the day)
Godfrey the Magician
Dr. Fun & Dr. Good, balloon artists
Washboard Willy's One Man Band
Local dance performances
Ice cream tasting contest
Ronni Kay, vocalist
Justin Lepard, cellist & violinst
Robert Meade, musical entertainment
Perry Gerber Band
Music by "The Shift"
Best Beard Contest
The Tillamook County Fair officially closes Saturday night at 11 pm.
