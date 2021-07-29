Fair admission tickets and parking passes are now available for purchase online on the Tillamook County Fair’s website, tillamookfair.com. Attendees now have the option to purchase tickets using a debit or credit card online, on their mobile device, at the fair office, and at the admission gates during fair. This is a new payment option that has not been previously available. Purchases made with a debit or credit card are subject to service fees, but visitors are still welcome to use cash or check when buying tickets onsite or at the Fair’s admission gates.
Also available for purchase on the fair’s website are the unlimited carnival wristbands, at the early discount price of $30, good for one day use during the Tillamook County Fair. The Wristband purchase does not include Fair admission, and Wristband receipts may be exchanged at the Carnival Ticket Booth for an actual Wristband to be used during Fair. Purchases made with a debit or credit card are subject to service fees. Wristbands may also be purchased onsite during Fair for $40.
Parking passes will also be available onsite for purchase during the fair.
The Tillamook County Fair runs Aug. 11 – 14, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Find more info at tillamookfair.com.
