Fair admission tickets are now available for purchase online on the Tillamook County Fair’s website, tillamookfair.com. Attendees now have the option to purchase tickets using a debit or credit card online, on their mobile device, at the Fair Office, and at the admission gates during Fair.
Purchases made with a debit or credit card are subject to service fees, but visitors are still welcome to use cash or check when buying tickets onsite or at the Fair’s admission gates.
Also available for purchase on the Fair’s website are the Carnival Ride Bracelets, at the early discount price of $30 through Tuesday August 9 at 11:59 pm. Good for one day use during the Tillamook County Fair, the Carnival Ride Bracelet does not include Fair admission. Online purchases generate a barcode that can be redeemed at the Rainier Amusements Carnival Ticket Booth for a physical Ride Bracelet, during the Fair. Purchases made with a debit or credit card are subject to service fees. Ride Bracelets may also be purchased onsite during the Fair for $40.
Parking passes are available for purchase at the Fair Office, or onsite during the Fair.
The Tillamook County Fair is back in full force this year, August 10 through 13. With a little something for everyone, this year’s fair is not to be missed. Open 10 a.m. – 10 p.m,. Wednesday the 10th through Saturday the 13th, the Tillamook County Fair’s 2022 theme is “Hay Bales and Cow Tails.” Find more info at tillamookfair.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.