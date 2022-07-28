fair ticket

Fair admission tickets are now available for purchase online on the Tillamook County Fair’s website, tillamookfair.com. Attendees now have the option to purchase tickets using a debit or credit card online, on their mobile device, at the Fair Office, and at the admission gates during Fair.

Purchases made with a debit or credit card are subject to service fees, but visitors are still welcome to use cash or check when buying tickets onsite or at the Fair’s admission gates.

