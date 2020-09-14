The Tillamook County Face Mask Project, in partnership with the Tillamook Creamery, delivered 2,500 face masks to the Neah-Kah-Nie (NKN) School District on Sept. 2. Dylan James and Nicole Bringuel, of the Tillamook County Face Mask Project, delivered the masks.
The NKN School District said via social media that the donation is approximately 500 hours of volunteer time. Bringuel said volunteers, from Manzanita to Hebo, worked around the clock to get the masks done by September. Tillamook Creamery had also donated masks to the face mask project, which made the 2,500 mask delivery possible.
Bringuel said the face mask project delivered 500 masks to NKN for their graduation. All masks were in the school colors.
The school district thanks the Tillamook County Face Mask Project, Tillamook Creamery, Hurd’s Upholstery and more.
“We’re having to reevaluate things as they come up,” Bringuel said.
The face mask project will also be delivering masks to the Tillamook School District. Schools in south Tillamook County are also included. They have a target of 2,000 masks to be delivered. These masks will go to staff, teachers and students.
Bringuel said they are also reaching out to daycares. They donated masks to Tillamook YMCA last week.
Bringuel thanks the community for their support. Shops have donated fabric. The county has come together and showed their strength.
“We’re proud to be part of this group,” Bringuel said.
