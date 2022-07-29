Senior Center Open House_8070 1.jpg

The Tillamook Senior Center

 Photo by Brad Mosher

The Tillamook Senior Center, in the 82 year old Townsand Hall, is getting new siding.

We would like to thank Loren E. Parks, The Tillamook Anglers, The Tillamook County Commissioners, Senator Betsy Johnson and Representative Suzanne Weber, Rosenburg Builders Supply, North Coast Doors and North Coast Gutters and our contractor Jacob Haugen for making this possible.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What is your favorite Fair activity or attraction?

You voted:

Online Poll

What is your favorite Fair activity or attraction?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.