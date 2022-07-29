The Tillamook Senior Center, in the 82 year old Townsand Hall, is getting new siding.
We would like to thank Loren E. Parks, The Tillamook Anglers, The Tillamook County Commissioners, Senator Betsy Johnson and Representative Suzanne Weber, Rosenburg Builders Supply, North Coast Doors and North Coast Gutters and our contractor Jacob Haugen for making this possible.
We have been renovating and up grading our old building for the past 10 years. We have had a lot of community support. Donations and grants from PUD, Charity Drive, TURA, Roby’s Employees /
George Lewis, City Sanitary Service, Averill Recycling, All Repair & Remodeling, Mike’s Cabinets, All Star Appliance, Tuthill & Associates, City of Tillamook, TLC Credit Union, Bell’s Office Supply, Diamond Art Jewelers, Habitat For Humanity, Headlight Herald and many other individuals have made this possible.
The Townsand Hall houses the State of Oregon Senior Meals and the Tillamook Senior Center.
It is located at 316 Stillwell, Tillamook across from Safeway.
For information about activities stop by and see Phyllis, Monday 11-12.
For information about canasta, pinochle, bunco or Texas Hold’em, call Barbara: 503-842-8988
For Yoga, crafting group, chess players or starting a new activity call: Linda 503-842-7850
