Friday-Sunday, Oct. 25-27, from 1 to 5 p.m.

Hoffman Gallery Show

Iris Fold by Patti Isaacs, Pastels by Stephen Gehring, Wood-Fired Ceramics by Barry Calvarese, Ceramics by Shane Sjogren

Friday, Oct. 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Open Art Studio

Work on your painting or drawing projects with others who share your passion

Drop-In Fee: $5

Friday, Oct. 25, at 7:30 p.m.

Manzanita Film Series

“Wandering Reel Film Festival”

Seven International Short Films

Theme: The Nonconformist

Admission: $5

Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Writing Lounge Peer Led Sessions

“Objective Correlation”

Open to all. Drop-in Fee: $5

 Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 11 a.m. to noon

Wonder Garden Walk & Talk

Led by Plant Curator Ketzel Levine

Price: $10

Friday-Saturday, Nov. 1-2

“Parenting with Whole Body Presence: The Art of Restoring Awareness, Authenticity and Resilience in Our Relationships”

Wellness Retreat led by Jessica Schaffer and Eileen Devinem LCSW

Tuition: $125

Register through hoffmanarts.org

Saturday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m.

“North Coast Squid” Launch Event

Celebrate the 7th edition of our journal of writing and art.

Meet the writers and artists.

Free

Sunday, Nov. 3, from 10 a.m. to noon

Art of Horticulture: “Pruning for Beginners”

Led by Maryann Lewis

Admission: $10

Register at hoffmanarts.org.

Sunday, Nov. 3, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Art of Horticulture: “Aesthetic Pruning Workshop”

Led by Maryann Lewis

Admission: $35

Register at hoffmanarts.org.

Sunday, Nov. 3, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Hoffman Gallery Show

Art and Writing from the “North Coast Squid”

Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Writing Lounge

Quiet Writing

Open to all. Drop-in fee: $5

Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to noon

Wonder Garden Walk & Talk

Led by Plant Curator Ketzel Levine

Price: $10

Thursday, Nov. 7, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., or 2 – 4 p.m.

Writing Alive! Workshops

Led by Dana Cunningham Anderson

(Formerly at the Center for Contemplative Arts, Manzanita)

Thursday, Nov. 7, at 4 p.m.

Manzanita Writers’ Series Presents

“Poetry in the Afternoon” led by Floyd Skloot

Admission: $7

Friday-Sunday, Nov. 8-10, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Hoffman Gallery Show

Art and Writing from the “North Coast Squid”

CENTER SPOTLIGHT

Stacy Nuttall

Clay Studio Host and Kiln Master

