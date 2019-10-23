Friday-Sunday, Oct. 25-27, from 1 to 5 p.m.
Hoffman Gallery Show
Iris Fold by Patti Isaacs, Pastels by Stephen Gehring, Wood-Fired Ceramics by Barry Calvarese, Ceramics by Shane Sjogren
Friday, Oct. 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Open Art Studio
Work on your painting or drawing projects with others who share your passion
Drop-In Fee: $5
Friday, Oct. 25, at 7:30 p.m.
Manzanita Film Series
“Wandering Reel Film Festival”
Seven International Short Films
Theme: The Nonconformist
Admission: $5
Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Writing Lounge Peer Led Sessions
“Objective Correlation”
Open to all. Drop-in Fee: $5
Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 11 a.m. to noon
Wonder Garden Walk & Talk
Led by Plant Curator Ketzel Levine
Price: $10
Friday-Saturday, Nov. 1-2
“Parenting with Whole Body Presence: The Art of Restoring Awareness, Authenticity and Resilience in Our Relationships”
Wellness Retreat led by Jessica Schaffer and Eileen Devinem LCSW
Tuition: $125
Register through hoffmanarts.org
Saturday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m.
“North Coast Squid” Launch Event
Celebrate the 7th edition of our journal of writing and art.
Meet the writers and artists.
Free
Sunday, Nov. 3, from 10 a.m. to noon
Art of Horticulture: “Pruning for Beginners”
Led by Maryann Lewis
Admission: $10
Register at hoffmanarts.org.
Sunday, Nov. 3, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Art of Horticulture: “Aesthetic Pruning Workshop”
Led by Maryann Lewis
Admission: $35
Register at hoffmanarts.org.
Sunday, Nov. 3, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Hoffman Gallery Show
Art and Writing from the “North Coast Squid”
Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Writing Lounge
Quiet Writing
Open to all. Drop-in fee: $5
Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to noon
Wonder Garden Walk & Talk
Led by Plant Curator Ketzel Levine
Price: $10
Thursday, Nov. 7, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., or 2 – 4 p.m.
Writing Alive! Workshops
Led by Dana Cunningham Anderson
(Formerly at the Center for Contemplative Arts, Manzanita)
Thursday, Nov. 7, at 4 p.m.
Manzanita Writers’ Series Presents
“Poetry in the Afternoon” led by Floyd Skloot
Admission: $7
Friday-Sunday, Nov. 8-10, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Hoffman Gallery Show
Art and Writing from the “North Coast Squid”
