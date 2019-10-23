The Eugene Schmuck Foundation (ESF) wishes to thank each and every person who helped make this year’s Manzanita Open a rousing success. In the upcoming November 20th issue of the Headlight Herald, we will acknowledge the full list of all the sponsors, donors, and volunteers for 2019.
2019 is the most successful year since the beginning of the ESF in 1997, raising over $97,000, of which all but a small amount is held back for expenses, while the majority of the funds go back to the North Tillamook County community. The total raised to date is over $1,500,000.
The ESF gives to several non-profit organizations in the North Tillamook County area including the Neah-Kah-Nie School District, Food Bank, Rinehart Clinic, Meals for Seniors, NCRD, and many others.
The ESF gave 4 scholarships this year to NKN Hi-School students, each worth $1500 / year for 4 years and an alumni scholarship. The scholarship recipients were Alexandria Woodward, Alicia Cruz-Lilly, Brianna Woodward, and Haylee Barbour. The alumni scholarship went to Daniel Licon.
The Board of the ESF is already planning for the upcoming Manzanita Open to be held May 15, 16, & 17, 2020.
We encourage you to open the ESF website, ‘eugeneschmuckfoundation.org’ for all the information about the foundation, how to get on our mailing list, how to become a sponsor, how to request grant money, and so much more.
Contact us at our email address, esffoundation@yahoo.com, or like us on facebook.
