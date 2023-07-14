Paul Erlebach retired from the superintendency of the Neah-Kah-Nie School district at the beginning of July, ending a 35-year career in education, and being succeeded by Dr. Tyler Reed.
Erlebach credited his longevity with Neah-Kah-Nie, where he served 11 years as superintendent, to relationships with district stakeholders built on trust that yielded strong results.
“I’ve felt like the district was committed to and invested in me and I felt like I was invested and committed to the district,” Erlebach said. “You do need to invest in the community if you want the community to invest in you.”
Born in Ontario, Oregon, Erlebach began his teaching career in Spain when he ran out of money there after a long bicycle trip across the United States and Europe. “In Spain, it was either picking oranges or teaching English, so I decided I better teach English,” Erlebach joked.
Erlebach’s mother was a special education teacher and he began coaching youth sports when he was in middle and high school, drawing him to being involved with youth from an early age. These factors combined with Erlebach’s interest in being a lifelong learner to draw him to the field of education.
“I’ve always placed myself as a learner so I can understand the learning, the teaching and the learning process,” Erlebach said.
After teaching English in Spain for a couple years, Erlebach returned to the University of Guanajuato in central Mexico, where he had earned his undergraduate degree, and continued teaching. Erlebach subsequently returned to Oregon, settling in The Dalles, where he taught Spanish for 12 years. Erlebach then moved to Ontario, where he was an elementary and middle school principal for another dozen years.
By the early 2010s, Erlebach was ready to become a superintendent and applied for and accepted the position with Neah-Kah-Nie.
Over the past 11 years, Erlebach has worked with 22 different board members on many initiatives that have improved the district. Erlebach was especially proud of the expansion of the district’s preschool offerings from a single, half-day option at the district office, to two, full-day options at Nehalem and Garibaldi Elementary Schools. He also mentioned the opening of a school-based health center and hiring of a full-time nurse, improvements to track and field facilities, a renovation of the stage and construction trades classroom as other points of pride during his tenure.
Erlebach also praised the district’s response to the covid pandemic, which he said was made easier by a preexisting emphasis on technology in the classroom. All students from second through twelfth grades already had a Chromebook when the move to distance learning occurred in March 2020, smoothing the transition.
Those successful results came thanks of a range of factors according to Erlebach, foremost among them strong relationships built on trust and open communications. “If you’re not an effective communicator with the public, with the staff, with the board, then you’re not going to last very long,” Erlebach said.
Erlebach credited his bilingualism as a helping to facilitate those communications and pointed to the district’s continuous improvement plan as providing a strong framework for success. That plan assesses district policies and practices on an annual basis to determine which are working and which are not, before revising those policies and practices.
Erlebach said that he was confident Reed would continue to use the plan and have a successful tenure with the district. He noted that his predecessor had also had an 11-year tenure with the district and expressed hope that Reed would experience similar longevity.
“The district is very fortunate to have somebody from the outside to give that outside perspective, to have that kind of beginner’s mind, to see things differently, and hopefully he’ll have as much fun as I had,” Erlebach said.
Having helped with Reed’s transition, Erlebach has now begun enjoying his retirement. “Retirement caught up with me, though in Spanish it’s called jubilation, so I’m jubilating, I’m not retiring,” Erlebach said.
Erlebach plans to travel with his wife and spend more time with their son and extended family, while continuing to live in Manzanita. He said he would remain active in the community, but not with the school district, so that Reed would have the time and space to run the district.
Erlebach thanked the district for his time as superintendent and the strong relationships he had formed and said he felt fortunate to have experienced all different aspects of education during his career.
“It’s been a wonderful experience seeing all different aspects and responsibilities of teaching and being a principal and then being superintendent so I got to see the whole gamut of education,” Erlebach said.
