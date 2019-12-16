The holiday season is made festive with twinkling lights on trees and the sound of merry holiday music ringing through the air. Stop in at the Tillamook Creamery this season to enjoy both when local students serenade visitors the week of Dec. 16.
On Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 9:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., 90 first graders from Liberty Elementary School will sing songs for all to enjoy. The same day at noon, enjoy the sounds of the Nestucca Junior High band.
Join in on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at noon when the Nestucca Valley Elementary band plays a selection of holiday songs for all to enjoy, and on Thursday, Dec. 19 at noon, enjoy the musical arrangements of the Nestucca High School band.
Finally, a harpist will perform from noon to 2 p.m. at the Tillamook Creamery on Saturday, Dec. 21.
The Tillamook community is a part of the Tillamook County Creamery Association family, and they invite you to join them at the Creamery to enjoy the sounds of the holiday season in support of local youth and to celebrate this special time of the year.
The Creamery recently hosted a tree lighting event that was attended by around 1,000 people. There were hundreds of cookies prepared for decorating and Neah-Kah-Nie students performed for the crowd.
