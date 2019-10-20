The Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay will host a combined 101/102-level class on its hand-held Yellow Radio systems from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, October 26th, at the Nehalem Bay Fire and Rescue Station in Bayside Gardens.
Since being adopted by the Corps, the portable radios have become a mainstay for home, household, and neighborhood disaster communications preparedness throughout north Tillamook County.
“Yellow Radio Combined 101/102” is open to all local residents, and radios will be available for sale for $50.00 – using cash or check only – 30 minutes prior to the class.
Reservations are required and can be made by emailing yellowradio@evcnb.org and providing your name, local physical address, mailing address (if different), and email address.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.