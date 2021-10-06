The Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay will host an online “Emergency Food Planning for Disasters” class from 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.
The Zoom event will cover what types of food to store, how much to have on hand and how to store it.
“People who like to eat will especially want to take this class,” said organizers. “That way they’ll have the food they need in a disaster.”
The class will cost $10 and pre-registration is required at https://bit.ly/3FecXPz
A Zoom link and details will be provided to registered participants. The registration fee will cover up to two members of a household. If the EVCNB cancels the class, that fee will be refunded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.