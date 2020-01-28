The Tillamook County Elks Lodge will be hosting a Help & Hope for Veterans and Community two-day event at 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, and Saturday, Feb. 1, at 1907 Third Street in downtown Tillamook. This event will focus on veteran and community resiliency, camaraderie, mental health and crisis management.
The theme this year is “#BeThere, Finding Help and Hope for our Veterans and Community.”
The program is the same on both days. Pick the day that works best for you. Veterans, family, friends, first responders, community members and business owners are invited to attend. Call to reserve your space at 503-842-4358 so the lodge can have enough food for everyone. 50 spaces are available for each day.
Help & Hope for Our Veterans & Community Jan. 31 & Feb. 1 Schedule
9:00 am Doors open - Social Time, Coffee & Pastries
9:30 am Welcome & Announcements
9:45 am Session 1 – “Mental Health Stigma”
Speaker, Tami Long/Jessie
Tillamook Crisis Team Managers
10:45 am Break --15 minutes -- Stretch, Get a Cookie, Meet your Neighbor.
11:00 am Session 2 – “Military & Veteran Culture”
VA Speaker
12:00 pm LUNCH – Please enjoy the complimentary meal with us.
1:00 pm Session 3 – “Secret Scientific Skills for Slaying Stress” - Chris Kruebbe, LCSW
2:00 pm Session 4 – “Benefits …What & How We Help People” - Bill Hatton & Office Staff
2:30 pm Break – 15 minutes – Stretch, Get a Snack
2:45 pm Session 5 – “What can we do?” -- Band of Brothers- Info on them
“Stop, Drop & Roll” – Chris Kruebbe, LCSW
3:00 pm Good Bye – We got your 6!
