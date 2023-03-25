Levi Johnson, Operations Lead with the Tillamook Food Bank is given a $4,500 donation check from Tillamook Elks Lodge 1437 Exalted Ruler George Schmader last week.
Johnson said the donation will be used to purchase 13,000 meals for those in need. The grant was donated by the Elks National Foundation (ENF) through the local Elks Lodge.
