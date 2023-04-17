Electric All-Terrain Trackchairs
Contrbuted photo

Providing a new way to get out into nature for people with mobility challenges, David’s Chair Outdoor Mobility Systems and Oregon Parks Forever are collaborating to bring the Oregon Coast the first locations where mobility challenged visitors can pick up and use an electric all-terrain wheelchair.

Starting in early May, chairs will be located at the Manzanita Visitor’s Center (31 Laneda Ave, Manzanita, OR 97130) and at the Seaside Elks (324 Avenue A, Seaside, OR 97138and can be reserved through davidschair.org.

