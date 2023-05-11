After months of planning with Tillamook Coast Visitors Association (TCVA) and the City of Manzanita, David’s Chair, a Medford-based non-profit, delivered one of their battery powered track chairs to the Manzanita Visitors Center on April 21, 2023.
David’s Chair CEO and Founder, Steve Furst, and Director of Fundraising, Kirk Mickelsen, drove the chair from Southern Oregon and were on hand to provide a demonstration and training in the chair’s care and usage for Visitors Center staff and volunteers.
The funds to purchase the chair were provided by a private donor in honor of his late wife. The chair will become available for public use via online reservation at davidschair.org in early May. There is no charge.
“We couldn’t be more excited about working with the City of Manzanita and Tillamook Coast Visitors Association to create this opportunity,” Mickelsen said.
David’s Chairs are designed to allow a person with mobility challenges to rediscover the freedom of movement and a level of independence that have been taken away. They don’t need to be pushed like a standard wheelchair, but allow a user to propel the chair forward with a simple toggle switch. The switch can be used by someone walking beside the chair as well.
During the training, Visitors Center staff and volunteers took turns running the chair to the nearby beach access at the end of Laneda Avenue and along the beach. Furst said the ability to move unassisted has created wonderful moments for users.
“The smiles you see on people’s faces when they are able to move on their own are contagious,” he said. “Having this chair here will help you create new stories for people.”
Manzanita is the first coastal location to feature a David’s Chair. In the coming months, the chairs will also become available in nearby Seaside and Pacific City, as well as further south in Newport and Brookings.
“The opportunity to have one of these chairs available right on the beach was too good to pass up,” said Dan Haag, Trails and Outdoor Recreation Manager for Tillamook Coast Visitors Association. “It’s one more piece of the puzzle in making our recreational areas accessible for all.”
Tillamook Coast Visitors Association has provided adult beach wheelchairs to Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Pacific City, Nehalem Bay State Park, Cape Lookout State Park, and Barview Jetty County Campground. Rockaway now has a child’s beach wheelchair and a modified beach walker. Additionally, there are kayak launchers available for use in Wheeler, Garibaldi, and Tillamook. As funding permits, TCVA will be adding other mobility equipment to help more people enjoy outdoor recreation.
If you would like to be a part of this endeavor, the Manzanita Visitors Center needs volunteers to expand its operating hours. To inquire about volunteering, contact Visitors Center manager Carolyn Greenwood at manzanitavisitorscenter@gmail.com
