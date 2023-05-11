Electric All Terrain Chairs
Courtesy from Oregon Parks Forever

After months of planning with Tillamook Coast Visitors Association (TCVA) and the City of Manzanita, David’s Chair, a Medford-based non-profit, delivered one of their battery powered track chairs to the Manzanita Visitors Center on April 21, 2023.

David’s Chair CEO and Founder, Steve Furst, and Director of Fundraising, Kirk Mickelsen, drove the chair from Southern Oregon and were on hand to provide a demonstration and training in the chair’s care and usage for Visitors Center staff and volunteers.

